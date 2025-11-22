Myktybek Orolbai KO’s Jack Hermansson In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 265

Myktybek Orolbai took the fight to Jack Hermansson from the opening bell tonight at UFC Fight Night 265 and was rewarded with a 1st round KO victory.

Round One

A couple of big swings from Orollbai, but doesn’t connect. He does lands a calf kick now though.



Double jab and a calf kick from Hermansson. Body punch from Orolbai. Jab for Hermansson. Orolbai lpunches solidly to the body again.



Overhand right for Orolbai. He lands again as Hermansson was trying to kick and that almost knocked him off-balance.



Spinning backfist from Orolbai comes off the guard. Orolbai applying heavy pressure as he looks for more strikes. He clinches up against the cage, but Hermansson quickly breaks away.



Leg kick from Orolbai is checked. Jab for Hermansson. Orolbai lands a punch as he goes back into the clinch, but Hermansson shrugs him off.



Hard punch down the pipe lands for Hermansson. More pressure from Orolbai. He unleashes a big right hand that lands around the ear and Hermansson crumples to the canvas unconscious at 2.46mins of the first round!



Hermansson’s durability was a concern heading into this fight after a KO loss earlier this year, and this is now his third loss to strikes in his last four fights.