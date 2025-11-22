Kyoji Horiguchi Submits Tagir Ulanbekov At UFC Fight Night 265



Kyoji Horiguchi showed off his complete mixed martial arts ability tonight with a dominant win over Tagir Ulanbekov that ended with a head kick followed by a rear-naked choke submission finish.

Round One

Low kick for Horiguchi to start. He steps into a one-two that just whistles past the target.



Ulanbekov trying to keep his distance with push kicks that aren’t quite connecting.



Slip from Ulanbekov but he adjusts quickly. Another fast one-two from Horiguchi is evaded by Ulanbekov. Ulanbekov trying to clinch up but Horiguchi gets away.



Lots of footwork from Horiguchi. He steps in with a punch and Ulanbekov tries to grab hold of him, but can’t keep him in place.



Horiguchi steps in to strike again and this time Ulanbekov is able to clinch up and march him over to the cage.



Ulanbekov hoists Horiguchi off his feet and dumps him to the mat. Horiguchi quickly gets his back to the cage and starts trying to work his way back up, but that’ll be easier said than done with his opponent staying tight to him.



Horiguchi does get upright and then manages to escape the clinch. Calf kick for him. He lands another. Missed punch enables Ulanbekov to fire off a few quick punches of his own.



Stumble from Horiguchi. He right himself quickly and lands a right hand before the round ends.



Round Two



Horiguchi back on the attack to start the second round. He land a nice overhand right. Now a solid stepping low kick that staggers Ulanbekov to the mat. Horiguchi able to get on top now.



Ulanbekov sets up a guillotine choke from his back, but Horiguchi escapes that. Ulanbekov works to one knee, but Horiguchi is staying on him and stops him getting back up, then lands a few punches.



Ulanbekov navigates his way to the cage and gradually is able to stand. Horiguchi peppers him with a few punches and then backs off.



Horiguchi continuing to push the pace and be the aggressor. He lands another low kick that Ulanbekov doesn’t like. He follows with another punch and then is able to get back on top as Ulanbekov goes to the mat.



Back up they go and Horiguchi moves away. He’s soon back in again, continuing to find success from the low kick and Ulanbekov opts to go back down to the mat and stays there. The horn sound and he gingerly gets back to his feet.



Round Three



Low kick from Horiguchi and then a big left hand that puts Ulanbekov down again in the center of the Octagon.



Horiguchi on top and working some ground-and-pound, then gets to full mount. Ulanbekov scrambles out of that and works over to the cage, but Horiguchi is still on him.



Ulanbekov tries to stand without success. Well-rounded performance from Horiguchi here. Ulanbekov is able to get up though and Horiguchi retreats to striking range.



Horiguchi with a nasty head kick that lands as Ulanbekov is ducking down and that floors him! Horiguchi is able to take the back now and sinks in a rear-naked choke. Ulanbekov has nothing left and taps out with blood leaking from his nose at 2.18mins of the final round.

Great performance from Horiguchi on his return to the Octagon that showed just what the UFC has been missing since his disappointing departure to fight for Rizin nine years ago.