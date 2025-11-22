Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO’s Shamil Gaziev in 82 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 265

By Ross Cole

Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO's Shamil Gaziev in 82 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 265


Waldo Cortes-Acosta was a short-notice replacement for Serghei Spivac tonight at UFC Fight Night 265 and he went on to make short work of Shamil Gaziev by knocking him out in just 82 seconds.

Round One

Gaizev taking the center of the Octagon straight away and presses forward with a flurry of punches.

Cortes-Acosta with a jab. Gaziev punches to the body and then misses with one upstairs. Cortes-Acosta with jabs but looks a bit uncomfortable with this early pressure.

Gaziev firing off a few punches including an uppercut, but then Cortes-Acosta steels himself and fires off a stiff counter jab that drops his opponent.

Gaziev able to get back to his feet. Cortes-Acosta steps in with a thunderous right hand and sends Gaziev back to the canvas, and that’s it, Cortes-Acosta wins by KO at 1.22mins of the opening round.

Anderson Silva Will Box Tyrone Woodley Instead Of Chris Weidman At Paul vs. Joshua Event

