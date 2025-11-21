Arnold Allen Moving Up To Lightweight For Next Fight

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Arnold Allen Moving Up To Lightweight For Next Fight

Long-time UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen has announced that he’ll be moving up to lightweight for his next fight.

“I’m going to lightweight because I’ve put on a lot of muscle mass rebuilding my shoulder, it’ll be tough to make 145 again,” Allen told a fan on social media.

The 31-year-old Allen has been a prominent player in the UFC’s 145lb division since first joining the promotion a decade ago.

Allen managed to amass a 10-fight winning streak, beating the likes of Calvin Kattar, Dan Hooker, Sodiq Yusuff and Gilbert Melendez along the way.

However, in 2023 he finally came unstuck with a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway that dented his title hopes, followed by another loss on the scorecards against Movsar Evolev early last year.

Allen has since got back on track with a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze in the summer of 2024, but has been out of action since due to a shoulder injury.

Allen will certainly be an interesting new addition to the UFC’s lightweight roster, but at this stage there’s no word on exactly when he might be ready to return or who he will fight in his divisional debut.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 265 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 265 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 265 Pre-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 265 Pre-Fight Interview

Paddy Pimblett Warns Ilia Topuria And Arman Tsarukyan As Tension Builds Ahead Of UFC Qatar Event

Paddy Pimblett Warns Ilia Topuria And Arman Tsarukyan As Tension Builds Ahead Of UFC Qatar Event

Waldo Cortes-Acosta Replaces Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev At UFC Fight Night 265

Waldo Cortes-Acosta Replaces Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev At UFC Fight Night 265

Kai Kara-France To Take At Least A Year Out From Fighting

Kai Kara-France To Take At Least A Year Out From Fighting

Nikita Krylov To Fight Modestas Bukauskas At UFC 324 In January

Nikita Krylov To Fight Modestas Bukauskas At UFC 324 In January

Dana White Claims Francis Ngannou Is Backstage Bully Who Got Physical With Him And Hunter Campbell

Dana White Claims Francis Ngannou Is Backstage Bully Who Got Physical With Him And Hunter Campbell

Islam Makhachev Wants To Fight Kamaru Usman Next

Islam Makhachev Wants To Fight Kamaru Usman Next

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us