Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Alonzo Menifield In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 265

Volkan Oezdemir turned back the clock at UFC Fight Night 265 with a fast-starting, hard-hitting display of striking that KO’d Alonzo Menifield in just 87 seconds.

Round One

Oezdemir backing Menifield up from the opening bell, but a right hand lands for Menifield that backs him up momentarily.



Oezdemir back on the front foot and unleashes a barrage of hooks close to the cage, but Menifield keeps his guard up to deflect the worst of that.



Another flurry from Oezdemir now. He threatens with a big knee up the middle.



Oedzemir resets, but then moves in again with a left uppercut followed by a powerful knee that lands flush to the jawline. Menifield takes that and covers up as he tries to survive another onslaught from Oezdemir.



Oezdemir getting through with a few uppercuts and then blasts Menifield with a powerful left hand that knocks him out just 1.27mins of the opening round!



Oezdemir has had a habit in recent times of not letting his strikes go enough, but tonight he went back to the early aggression that first got him noticed in the UFC, so hopefully that’s something we’ll see more of in the future.