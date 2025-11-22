Arman Tsarukyan Submits Dan Hooker By Arm-Triangle Choke At UFC Fight Night 265

Arman Tsarukyan showed his quality on the feet and on the mat in the main event of UFC Fight Night 265 in Qatar on his way to submitting Dan Hooker in the second round.

Round One

Body kick for Hooker. Inside calf kick from Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan with a solid body kick and has to drag his limb back out as Hooker tries to grab him.



Front kick to the body from Hooker. Tsarukyan drives in to clinch up against the cage and attempts a trip takedown, but Hooker stay up.



Hooker breaking away, but Tsarukyan lands a grazing knee to the head. Tsarukyan now able to blast clean punches down the pipe.



Jab for Hooker as Tsarukyan was coming forward. Hard exchange of punches at closer quarters.



Hooker able to clinch up and throws a knee to the head. He drops to the mat working for a guillotine choke attempt, but Tsarukyan scrambles out of that and ends up on top in side control.



Tsarukyan taking his time here. He lands a couple of short elbows. A few more short shots land, but it’s mostly solid control time for Tsarukyan here. Solid hammerfist for Tsarukyan late in the round.



Round Two



Hooker’s left eye is starting to close a bit as the second round begins. Front kick to the body from Hooker.



Jab for Hooker and then misses a front kick upstairs. Leg kick for Tsarukyan and one to the body from Hooker.



Tsarukyan moves in for a takedown and lands it in the center of the Octagon, quickly scrambling clear of a guillotine choke as he does so.



Tsarukyan settling into Hooker’s full guard. Elbow strike for him. Another elbow and now a solid punch too. Tsarukyan upping his output here as he fires off hard punches while Hooker covers up.



Tsarukyan postures up, lands a few blows and then starts to pass to half-guard. A couple of nice elbows land from there. Tsarukyan sliding into full mount now with two minutes of the second round remaining.



Tsarukyan going for an arm-triangle choke now. Hooker trying to stay calm, but the choke is in tight and he’s reluctantly forced to tap out at 3.34mins of the second round!