Ian Machado Garry Beats Belal Muhammad By Decision At UFC Fight Night 265

Ian Machado Garry was able to do enough in the striking exchanges while fending off Belal Muhammad’s takedowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night 265.

Round One

Oblique kick from Garry to start. Muhammad trying to find his range with punches, but getting caught with counters from Garry.



Muhammad lands a body kick, but gets poked in the right eye and that forces a timeout. Muhammad also has a slight cut on his left cheek too.



Thankfully he’s soon ok to continue. Muhammad thinks about a takedown but doesn’t commit to it.



Kick to the leg for Garry. Now one from Muhammad too. Muhammed still struggling a bit with the range against his taller opponent, but he does find a home for a right hand.



Garry with an oblique kick. Right hand lands for Muhammad. Garry trying to keep distance with a jab, then follows with a straight that misses, losing his balance in the process for a moment.



Solid leg kick from Garry knocks Muhammad off his feet for a moment, but he gets right back up.



Missed overhand from Muhammad. The former champ tries for a head kick, but doesn’t connect. Muhammad is able to get into the clinch against the cage though.



A few short punches from Muhammad in the clinch and then Garry is able to move away. Muhammad’s cut is bleeding more significantly now. He lands a good right hand though.



Low kick for Garry. He has a slight cut below his right eye now. Muhammad able to clinch up, but they don’t stray there for long. Garry feels out with a head kick attempt. He’s trying to set up a spinning backfist late in the round, but Muhammad backs up out of danger.



Round Two



Punch and a body kick from Garry. Now a kick to the leg. Jab for Garry, but then a solid punch over the top from Muhammad.



Kick from Muhammad lands high to the body. He tries a three-piece, but comes up short. Spinning kick to the body from Garry.



Muhammad with body punches and then continues to press forward to clinch up and get the rear-body lock against the cage. Garry is soon able to peel away though.



Oblique kick from Garry. Muhammad goes for a single-leg and moves Garry over to the cage. He settles for just clinching for now. Grinding work from the former champ until Garry finally spots space to escape.



Muhammad again gets a single-leg, but Garry stuffs the takedown attempt and gets around to Muhammad’s back. Muhammad gets away.



Muhammad with body punch and then lands to the head. Garry tries to push Muhammad away, but ends up poking his eye, forcing another time-out. It’s his left eye this time around and looks more of a grazing contact.



Muhammad back to action again. He lands a right hand. Jab for Garry. There’s an exchange in close, but neither man lands cleanly.



Jab for Garry. Muhammad drives into a takedown and ends up in the clinch against the cage again in the final 30 seconds of the round.



Just before the bell Garry is able to get free and blast Muhammad with an elbow to the head.



Round Three



Garry jabs and avoids a punch from Muhammad in return. Muhammad jabs to the chest. He continues to pressure with a few more punches as Garry is backed up close to the cage. Garry with a leg kick.



Muhammad coming forward and Garry turns him into the cage, then moves away.



Hard straight right lands for Garry, but Muhammad eats it. A spinning backfist from Garry just misses.



Muhammad able to clinch up, but Garry is almost immediately away. Muhammad tries again to get into range and work a takedown, but Garry avoids it.



Long jabs from Garry. Muhammad drives in for his latest takedown attempt, but has to settle for the clinch. He’s just not been able to make effective use of his wrestling tonight thanks to Garry’s solid defense.



Back to striking range. Muhammad clinches yet again. Garry defends against the cage.



Garry turns Muhammad into the cage. He backs away and tries for a high knee, but falls down in the process. He’s up lightning quick though to prevent Muhammd getting on him.



Low kick from Garry. Jab for Muhammad. They clinch and it’s Garry who ends up pushing Muhammad into the cage. Muhammad turns and breaks away.



A couple of left hands land for Muhammad. He lands another jab and Garry clinches up, walking him over to the cage. Elbow in close from him.



Muhammad reverses the clinch and moves away. Garry threatens with a takedown to disguise a knee strike up the middle. Both men still trying to make something happen in the final seconds, but nothing definitive lands.



Decision

Muhammad tried to grind out a win over Garry tonight, but his inability to work takedowns or land damaging blows from the clinch hurt his case. Meanwhile, Garry was able to get the better of the striking exchanges and that leads him to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).