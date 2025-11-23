UFC Fight Night 265 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 265 Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 265 post-fight interviews with the stars of yesterday’s event in Qatar.

Arman Tsarukyan


Ian Machado Garry

Volkan Oezdemir

Myktybek Orolbai

Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Kyoji Horiguchi

Ian Garry And Khamzat Chimaev React After Backstage Altercation

UFC Fight Night 265 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 265 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Arman Tsarukyan Submits Dan Hooker By Arm-Triangle Choke At UFC Fight Night 265

Ian Machado Garry Beats Belal Muhammad By Decision At UFC Fight Night 265

Volkan Oezdemir KO's Alonzo Menifield In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 265

Myktybek Orolbai KO's Jack Hermansson In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 265

Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO's Shamil Gaziev in 82 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 265

