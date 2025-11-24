Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

Fighters often wheel out excuses when they suffer a big loss, but not Dan Hooker, who is the first to hold his hands up and admit that Arman Tsarukyan was the better man after being submitted in the 2nd round of their headlining fight in Qatar on Saturday.



In fact, despite having been on a three-fight winning streak and ranked at No.6 at lightweight heading into the fight, the veteran star has now officially declared that he sucks as a fighter.



And furthermore, Hooker thinks the No.10 ranked Renato Moicano might be just as bad, if not worse, and so going by that sophisticated criteria he believes that a fight between the two next would make perfect sense.



“That’s a good fight. We both suck,” Hooker told The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis regarding a possible scrap with Moicano. “We both got cooked. Islam [Makhachev] cooked him, Arman cooked me. It would be a cook-off. We’re both s–t but he is s—-ier.”

And Hooker is wasting no time in trying to put together the fight as he’s apparently already presented the idea to UFC CBO Hunter Campbell when he checked in on him after the event.



“Moicano sucks. Let me give Moicano a hiding,” Hooker recalls telling Campbell, declaring it to be, “an old man fight.”

Hooker even has a potential event in mind for the bout, suggesting that it could take place at a yet-to-be-confirmed event in Sydney, Australia in February.



Watch more of Hooker’s unique take on losing the fight in the full interview below.