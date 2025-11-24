Ilia Topuria And Arman Tsarukyan Engage In Verbal Sparring On Social Media

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Ilia Topuria And Arman Tsarukyan Engage In Verbal Sparring On Social Media

Arman Tsarukyan’s dominant submission victory over Dan Hooker in Qatar this past weekend has strengthened his case to get a fight with current lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, and a war of words is already breaking out between the two rivals.

The two actually briefly met backstage following Tsarukyan’s victory, and while camera footage suggests it was just a brief and harmless interaction, Topuria has since tried to paint a different picture of what happened.

“Arman, every time we see each other in person you freeze up like a scared duck with no idea what to do,” Topuria wrote on X. “You know I handle you however I want. I fight whoever the UFC chooses.

And remember I slapped you and you just laughed, then you go around acting like a gangster. So keep going, you’re on the right path… just a few levels below me, kid.”

If you’re watching that video and thinking it doesn’t seem like anything happened then your not the only one as Tsarukyan feels the same way.

“Bro, you touched my neck like we were taking a family photo and now you’re calling it a slap online,” Tsarukyan responded.

“The clip is clear – your insecurity’s even clearer. I don’t need to act tough for Twitter, my work is inside the cage. If you want to know what a real slap feels like, I’ll be happy to educate you. See you soon, El Pato.”

While his slap game might not be shaking any trees, there’s no doubting Topuria’s devastating punching power in the Octagon as he’s finished six of his nine UFC opponents so far via knockout, including his latest trio of emphatic finishes against top-flight opposition in Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

In total, Topuria holds a perfect 17-0 record, including a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC so far, while Tsarukyan is 23-3 in his career, including a 10-2 run in the Octagon.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

Khamzat Chimaev Not Planning To Fight Until After Ramadan In March

Khamzat Chimaev Not Planning To Fight Until After Ramadan In March

Ian Garry And Khamzat Chimaev React After Backstage Altercation

Ian Garry And Khamzat Chimaev React After Backstage Altercation

UFC Fight Night 265 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 265 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 265 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 265 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 265 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 265 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Arman Tsarukyan Submits Dan Hooker By Arm-Triangle Choke At UFC Fight Night 265

Arman Tsarukyan Submits Dan Hooker By Arm-Triangle Choke At UFC Fight Night 265

Ian Machado Garry Beats Belal Muhammad By Decision At UFC Fight Night 265

Ian Machado Garry Beats Belal Muhammad By Decision At UFC Fight Night 265

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us