Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma

Conor McGregor has issued a lengthy post on social media detailing his recent experience undergoing psychoactive drug treatment in Tijuana, Mexico.



McGregor says the treatment was done under the supervision of doctors from Stanford University, who have been studying the effects of using the psychoactive drug Ibogaine in an attempt to treat traumatic brain injuries in military veterans.



The process appears to have had a big effect on McGregor, who claims that during his 36 hour treatment he witnessed his own death and went on to heaven to meet Jesus, who gave him a crown.



That’s certainly quite a change of scene for the 37-year-old, who in recent years has been better known for his wild party lifestyle and losing a civil sexual assault case against him in his native Ireland.



More recently after an abandoned attempt to become the president of Ireland, McGregor has turned his attention back to fighting and is currently training with the intention of competing at the UFC: White House event in June next year.



Read McGregor’s latest post in full below.



“Hey guys, I am back,” McGregor wrote.

“I was blessed to meet the most forward thinking doctors from Stanford University and undergo a series of treatments to address trauma. I travelled to Tijuana Mexico and underwent Ibogaine treatment at AMBIO. Watch the netflix documentary just released titled “In Waves and War” as it is the exact place I went. It was incredible, intense, and absolutely eye opening. I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children. I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin. God then came to me in the Holy Trinity.

“He is MIGHTY! Jesus, his child. Mary, his Mother. The Archangels. All present in heaven.

“I was shown the light.

“Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown.

“I was saved! My brain. My heart. My soul. Healed! I was 36hours under before I finally rested. When I awoke I was me again. The most enlightening and enchanting experience I have ever undertaken. This treatment is worth its weight in GOLD! It is very, very tough, but it absolutely saved my life, and in turn saved my family. Thank you for all your inspiration, motivation, encouragement, well wishes, support, and most importantly, for your prayers! THEY WORKED! I am my child again. But this time with the knowledge of my adult! To my family, my friends, my fans. My support! My team! Baby, we did it! The World is in for a treat! To God, I am yours!! Thank you for bestowing upon me this incredible blessing that I take with great care and absolute seriousness! I live my life per your word and nothing more. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! Your Great Grandson, Conor McGregor.”