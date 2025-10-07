Magomed Ankalaev Broke Rib 20 Days Before Alex Pereira Rematch At UFC 320

It’s emerged that Magomed Ankalaev suffered a broken rib just 20 days prior losing the light-heavyweight title by TKO in a rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 320 last weekend.



Talk that Ankalaev may have been injured heading into the fight first stemmed from his manager Ali Abdelaziz in a statement following the event.



“If it was up to me, he should never have fought due to some things,” Abdelaziz wrote on Instagram. “But he’s a grown man, he makes his own decisions, and he lives by his actions.”

Just a few days later a video has now emerged from journalist Leo Guimaraes, which shows that Ankalaev was in hospital being treated for a broken rib only 20 days before the rematch.



MMAfighting has since reported that the word from Ankalaev’s camp is that he was barely able to spar in the lead up to the fight and had to cut some of his training days short due to still being in pain.



Despite having beaten Pereira by unanimous decision in their first title clash back in March, Ankalaev lasted just 80 seconds in the rematch, ending his 14-fight unbeaten run in the Octagon.



Pereira didn’t emerge unscathed from the fight either as he stated afterwards that he believed he’d broken his foot during the fast and furious conclusion to the title clash.



Check out the footage from Ankalaev in hospital below.