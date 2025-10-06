UFC Fight Night 261 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 261 takes place this coming Saturday night, October 11th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event, Charles Oliveira returns to action just four months after being KO’d by Ilia Topuria to face Mateusz Gamrot, who comes in on just 10 days notice to replace the injured Rafael Fiziev.



The co-main event sees Dieveson Figueiredo attempting to bounce back from two losses when he faces Montel Jackson, who is riding a six-fight winning streak in the promotion.



Vicente Luque comes in off a submission loss to face short-notice replacement Joel Alvarez, who stepped in for Santiago Ponzinibbio a couple of weeks prior to the event.



Up at heavyweight, Jhonata Diniz looks to build on a 3-1 start in the UFC when he takes on Mario Pinto, who won his UFC debut by KO to go 10-0 in his career so far.



Ricardo Ramos has lost three of his last four fights, so a win is a must when he takes on Kaan Ofli, who has gone 0-2 in the UFC so far.



Lucas Almeida is another fighter who has registered just one win in his last four fights, and now squares up to Michael Aswell, who lost in his promotional debut back in May.



Main Card



Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Vicente Luque vs. Joel Álvarez

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mário Pinto

Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli

Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell



Prelims



Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter

Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen

Beatriz Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva

Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll

Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman

Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Luan Lacerda vs. Saimon Oliveira