UFC 320 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 320 event in Las Vegas the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

Jiri Prochazka was the big bonus winner on the card as not only did he and his opponent Khalil Rountree Jr. secure $50,000 ‘Fight Of The Night’ bonuses for their main card scrap, but he also pocketed an additional bonus for ‘Performance Of The Night’ too.

Prochazka was actually coming off second-best in the striking exchanges against the more technical Rountree for the first two rounds, meaning that he appeared to need a finish in the third to get the win. And Prochazka did everything in his power to make that happen as he came out with all guns blazing from the start of the round, and as he finally started to find a home for his power punches, Rountree visibly began to fade, enabling the former champ to swarm him until a left hand sent him lurching forward onto the canvas for a KO finish.

There were two other performance bonuses dished out on this occasion, with main event winner Alex Pereira securing his after he reclaimed the light-heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev in a swift and uncompromising fashion, immediately taking the fight to him and soon after rocking him with a right hand, before unleashing a barrage of elbow strikes on the mat to secure an 80 second TKO finish.

Also taking home a performance bonus was Joe Pyfer, who floored Abus Magomedov in the second round with heavy-handed strikes and then proved there’s more to his game than just that by proceeding to work on top until he finished with a face-crank submission.

