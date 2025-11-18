Islam Makhachev Wants To Fight Kamaru Usman Next

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Islam Makhachev Wants To Fight Kamaru Usman Next

Islam Makhachev convincingly defeated Jack Della Maddalena to claim the welterweight title at UFC 322 on Saturday night and now he’s targeted a former dominant champion for his first title defense.

“The two did fight very well, [Michael] Morales and [Carlos] Prates, but I still think Kamaru [Usman] can beat them both,” Makhachev said on the UFC’s ‘About Last Fight’ show. “And Kamaru is the biggest. Young fighters are hungry, but Kamaru is still dangerous and one of the best in this game. If you give me the choice and ask me who I want to fight, I will take Kamaru. But it’s not my job. Anyone, I will be ready.”

At the peak of his powers Usman successfully defended the 170lb title five times, while on a 15-fight winning streak in the UFC, so it’s easy to see why Makhachev still holds him in such high regard.

However, the 38-year-old Usman did then go through a tough spell that saw him lose three fights in a row, albeit with two of those against Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev only by narrow majority decision verdicts.

Usman has managed to get back on track since though with a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley, but given that he’s only ranked No.8 at this stage it remains to be seen if the UFC will be as keen on the idea of it as Makhachev is.

Regardless of who he comes up against next though, it seems that Makhachev believes that moving up to 170lbs has now made him better than ever.

“I swear, I feel different today inside the cage,” Makhachev said. “When I take [Maddalena] down, I feel I can control that like anyone. I just feel more power, I can hold him, I can do whatever. He defends very well. I know he’s working with some of the coaches to defend submissions and he defends very well, but still, I just take him down and control, very easy.”

Watch Makhachev’s thoughts in full below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Watch Dana White’s Hour-Long Interview With Triggernometry

Watch Dana White’s Hour-Long Interview With Triggernometry

UFC Fight Night 265 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 265 Promo Video

Valentina Shevchenko Willing To Consider Another 135lb Title Challenge

Valentina Shevchenko Willing To Consider Another 135lb Title Challenge

UFC 323 Promo Video

UFC 323 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 265 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 265 Fight Card

Watch Wild Brawl Between Dillon Danis And Islam Makhachev’s Camp At UFC 322

Watch Wild Brawl Between Dillon Danis And Islam Makhachev’s Camp At UFC 322

Dana White UFC 322 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC 322 Post-Fight Interview

UFC 322 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 322 Post-Fight Interviews

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us