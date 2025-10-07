Khalil Rountree Stays Positive After KO Loss To Jiri Prochazka

Khalil Rountree Jr has issued his first statement after suffering a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320 on Saturday night.



The 35-year-old Rountree is looking to stay positive and has vowed to return next year after a fight that saw him start well by winning the first two rounds, before wilting after Prochazka came out with all-guns-blazing in the final five minutes.



“Close. So Close,” Rountree wrote on Instagram.

“I’m ok, I’m in good spirits. I’m grateful for every positive message and every comment expressing support for what I give to this sport.

“To say I’ll back is an understatement. Never stop living! Never stop fighting the good fight! For yourself, for your families, for humanity till the end.

“Losses hurt, not only me.

“Coaches, Family, Friends & Supporters you guys are incredible!

“UFC, nothing but appreciation for the platform and all of the staff that make it happen for us.

“I’m here for a while, you will all see me in there again next year, and win lose or draw I’ll always fight until the last drop.

“This loss isn’t easy, it’ll take time to heal & learn from this but I promise you when I say that I’ll never be the same again. See you in 2026.”

Rountree has now lost two of his last three fights, but had been on a five-fight winning streak prior to that.