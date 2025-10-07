Khalil Rountree Stays Positive After KO Loss To Jiri Prochazka

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Khalil Rountree Stays Positive After KO Loss To Jiri Prochazka

Khalil Rountree Jr has issued his first statement after suffering a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320 on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old Rountree is looking to stay positive and has vowed to return next year after a fight that saw him start well by winning the first two rounds, before wilting after Prochazka came out with all-guns-blazing in the final five minutes.

“Close. So Close,” Rountree wrote on Instagram.

“I’m ok, I’m in good spirits. I’m grateful for every positive message and every comment expressing support for what I give to this sport.

“To say I’ll back is an understatement. Never stop living! Never stop fighting the good fight! For yourself, for your families, for humanity till the end.

“Losses hurt, not only me.

“Coaches, Family, Friends & Supporters you guys are incredible!

“UFC, nothing but appreciation for the platform and all of the staff that make it happen for us.

“I’m here for a while, you will all see me in there again next year, and win lose or draw I’ll always fight until the last drop.

“This loss isn’t easy, it’ll take time to heal & learn from this but I promise you when I say that I’ll never be the same again. See you in 2026.”

Rountree has now lost two of his last three fights, but had been on a five-fight winning streak prior to that.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Rumored For Marquee UFC Event In January

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Rumored For Marquee UFC Event In January

Merab Dvalishvili Not Interested In Becoming Double Champ

Merab Dvalishvili Not Interested In Becoming Double Champ

UFC: White House Event To Be Held On President Trump’s 80th Birthday

UFC: White House Event To Be Held On President Trump’s 80th Birthday

UFC Fight Night 261 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 261 Fight Card

Dana White UFC 320 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC 320 Post-Fight Interview

UFC 320 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 320 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 320 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

UFC 320 Post-Fight Bonus Awards

UFC 320 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 320 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us