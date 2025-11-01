Allan Nascimento Submits Cody Durden In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263



Allan Nascimento chipped away with leg kicks and ate a lot punch from Cody Durden tonight at UFC Fight Night 263, before finally landing a big counter-elbow that paved the way for a 2nd round submission finish.

Round One

Leg kick for Nascimento. Good right hand lands solidly for Durden. Right over the top for Durden and now a couple of crisp jabs.



Durden doubling up on the jab again. Nascimento tries for a push kick, but Durden catches it and dumps him to the mat. Nascimento back up, but Durden continues to work the jab.



A couple of low kicks for Nascimento. Hard body punch for Durden. Another leg kick for Nascimento. Now an inside leg kick from him. More low kicks for Nascimento, but his defense is questionable and Durden clearly has the more dangerous hands.



Better now from Nascimento as he lands a counter hook. Now a low kick. Nascimento tries a high kick that misses and Durden clocks him with a hard left and right hand.



Calf kick for Nascimento. Jab from Durden. Another punch to the head and then down to the body for him.



Nascimento continues to chip away with calf kicks. They clinch up briefly and Nascimento lands a knee to the body.



One-two for Durden. Back to the jab. Leg kicks exchanged. Nascimento lands a punch in a brief exchange in close. Durden tries but fails to land a takedown in the final seconds of the round.



Round Two

Nascimento immediately going for a low kick and Durden connects with a one-two in response.



Body kick from Nascimento. Another kick from him and a couple of swiping punches behind it. Calf kick and a right hand from Nascimento.



Nascimento starting to add in more variety to his strikes alongside the kicks now. He jumps into a knee and punches behind it.



Nascimento back to the low kicks. Jabs from Durden. Calf kick for Nascimento, jab from Durden. Another jab lands. Another calf kick for Nascimento.



Right hand gets through for Nascimento. More punches from Durden who is finding it all too easy to tag his opponent here. Nascimento with a one-two and a couple more grazing punches.



Durden pressing forward, but Nascimento catches him with a big elbow counter that buckles his legs! Nascimento seizes on an anaconda choke and the now bloodied Durden can’t find a way out and is forced to tap out at 3.13mins of the second round!