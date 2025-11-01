Allan Nascimento Submits Cody Durden In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Allan Nascimento Submits Cody Durden In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263


Allan Nascimento chipped away with leg kicks and ate a lot punch from Cody Durden tonight at UFC Fight Night 263, before finally landing a big counter-elbow that paved the way for a 2nd round submission finish.

Round One

Leg kick for Nascimento. Good right hand lands solidly for Durden. Right over the top for Durden and now a couple of crisp jabs.

Durden doubling up on the jab again. Nascimento tries for a push kick, but Durden catches it and dumps him to the mat. Nascimento back up, but Durden continues to work the jab.

A couple of low kicks for Nascimento. Hard body punch for Durden. Another leg kick for Nascimento. Now an inside leg kick from him. More low kicks for Nascimento, but his defense is questionable and Durden clearly has the more dangerous hands.

Better now from Nascimento as he lands a counter hook. Now a low kick. Nascimento tries a high kick that misses and Durden clocks him with a hard left and right hand.

Calf kick for Nascimento. Jab from Durden. Another punch to the head and then down to the body for him.

Nascimento continues to chip away with calf kicks. They clinch up briefly and Nascimento lands a knee to the body.

One-two for Durden. Back to the jab. Leg kicks exchanged. Nascimento lands a punch in a brief exchange in close. Durden tries but fails to land a takedown in the final seconds of the round.

Round Two

Nascimento immediately going for a low kick and Durden connects with a one-two in response.

Body kick from Nascimento. Another kick from him and a couple of swiping punches behind it. Calf kick and a right hand from Nascimento.

Nascimento starting to add in more variety to his strikes alongside the kicks now. He jumps into a knee and punches behind it.

Nascimento back to the low kicks. Jabs from Durden. Calf kick for Nascimento, jab from Durden. Another jab lands. Another calf kick for Nascimento.

Right hand gets through for Nascimento. More punches from Durden who is finding it all too easy to tag his opponent here. Nascimento with a one-two and a couple more grazing punches.

Durden pressing forward, but Nascimento catches him with a big elbow counter that buckles his legs! Nascimento seizes on an anaconda choke and the now bloodied Durden can’t find a way out and is forced to tap out at 3.13mins of the second round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Steve Garcia TKO’s David Onama In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Steve Garcia TKO’s David Onama In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO’s Ante Delija After Being Eye-Poked At UFC Fight Night 263

Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO’s Ante Delija After Being Eye-Poked At UFC Fight Night 263

Jeremiah Wells Beats Themba Gorimbo By Decision At UFC Fight Night 263

Jeremiah Wells Beats Themba Gorimbo By Decision At UFC Fight Night 263

Yadier del Valle Taps-Out Issac Dulgarian In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Yadier del Valle Taps-Out Issac Dulgarian In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Charles Radtke Submits Daniel Frunza In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Charles Radtke Submits Daniel Frunza In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263

UFC Fight Night 263 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 263 Results (Live)

ronda rousey ufc 207 loss

Ronda Rousey Unfavorably Compares MMA Fans To WWE Fans

UFC Fight Night 263 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 263 Weigh-In Results And Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us