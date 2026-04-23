Carlos Ulberg Discusses Rehabbing Knee At UFC PI After Surgery

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By Ross Cole

Carlos Ulberg Discusses Rehabbing Knee At UFC PI After Surgery

Newly crowned light-heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is already back on his feet after his recent ACL surgery as he begins his rehab a the UFC’s own Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

“We went into the surgery thinking, ‘OK, this could be say between six to eight months or so…longer for some’, but with the progress that we’ve got at the moment – it’s only been a week now – we’re moving pretty good,” Ulberg said in a video on UFC.com.

I think we’ve got a good formula going and the body’s healing really fast. The doctor’s are happy, the staff is happy. It’s really nice to be able to work closely with the PI and get the treatment that I need too.”

Ulberg also posted a video clip on X of him doing some basic leg movement exercises as he begins on the road to recovery.

There had been some concern that Ulberg may have to immediately vacate the belt if he is going to be out for an extended period, but for now he still remains champion and appears to be encouraged by the pace of the progress they’ve made already.

“In all I think we’re just impressed that the surgery went well, we’ve done it quickly and promptly and then have got onto the rehab as soon as we could,” Ulberg said. “I think it comes down to the staff have just been on me about it, we’re doing two a day, and yeah, I think we’ll be alright.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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