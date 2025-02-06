Dominick Cruz Out Of Retirement Fight Due To Injury

Dominick Cruz’s injury jinx has once again reared it’s ugly head, taking him out of his retirement fight against Rob Font at UFC Fight Night 252 in Seattle later this month.



At this stage the nature of the 39-year-old Cruz’s injury is unknown and it’s not clear whether he now still intends to go ahead with one final UFC fight at a later stage once he’s recovered.



Setbacks like this are nothing new for the former WEC and UFC bantamweight champion as many of his prime years were spent on the sidelines due to injury issues, including a three year layoff that forced him to relinquish his title and threatened to end his career prematurely.



It’s a testament to how talented Cruz is that he was eventually able to return and win back the title, but he would lose the belt a couple of years later, spend another three-and-a-half years on the sidelines, and despite having got a few more fights under his belt since he’s never been able to stay consistently healthy.



Cruz’s last appearance was back in August of 2022 when he suffered the first KO loss of his career against Marlon Vera, leaving his career record currently standing at 24-4.



