Tom Aspinall Aiming To Defend Heavyweight Title Twice In 2025

By Ross Cole

Now that Tom Aspinall has officially been installed as the UFC’s heavyweight champion following Jon Jones retirement, the ex-interim champ is now looking to get the top end of the division moving again by fighting twice in the remainder of the year. “It’s going to be soon,” Aspinall said of his first title defense in ...

Now that Tom Aspinall has officially been installed as the UFC’s heavyweight champion following Jon Jones retirement, the ex-interim champ is now looking to get the top end of the division moving again by fighting twice in the remainder of the year.

“It’s going to be soon,” Aspinall said of his first title defense in an interview on UFC.com. “If things work out, I’d like to fight twice before the end of the year.

Aspinall also admitted that while he’s happy to now have achieved heavyweight champion status after a long stint as interim champion, he would have rather have fought Jones to earn that status.

“To be honest, I would have rather fought for it, of course. I did defend the interim which is a weird thing as well. I always saw myself as the champion anyway. I think the whole Jon Jones thing is a bit weird. Everybody can see that was a very strange situation, but luckily now that is in the past and we can move on.”

“Obviously I had an inkling that Jon Jones was going to retire and they’re going to move forward and I’m going to be the champion. I would have rather fought for it. I would rather take the title from the champion, but I honestly believe that I was already a champion in may own right anyway… I’m just relieved that it’s over and we can move forward.” 

While Aspinall’s rise to become champion was far from ideal, ex-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has spoken out to assure him that he fully deserves to have it, having already won the interim title by KO’ing Sergei Pavlovich, and then having to go through the unusual additional step of then defending it against Curtis Blaydes, who he KO’d in 60 seconds.

“The interim title means something,” Adesanya told Aspinall on his YouTube channel. “If Rob [Whittaker] had beat me it would have been a title defense for him. When you beat and defend your belt, it is a defense, never let them take that away from you.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Tom Aspinall Aiming To Defend Heavyweight Title Twice In 2025

Now that Tom Aspinall has officially been installed as the UFC’s heavyweight champion following Jon Jones retirement, the ex-interim champ is now looking to ...

Paddy Pimblett Sees Size Advantage Being Key To Beating Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett could potentially find himself in a lightweight title fight against newly crowned champion Ilia Topuria next, and ‘The Baddy’ believes his size ...

Merab Dvalishvili Admits Ilia Topuria Dropped Him More Than Once In Training

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is one of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster, but even he admits that newly crowned lightweight champion ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United