Khamzat Chimaev Dominates Dricus du Plessis To Win Title At UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev made it look easy seizing the middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis tonight at UFC 319 thanks to a one-sided masterclass in takedowns and top control for five rounds.



Round One

The middleweight main event is underway in Chicago!



Khamzat with a kick and then immediately in for a takedown and there’s a scramble as he secures top control.



Side control for Khamzat. He gets the crucifix position and starts chipping away with punches. Domination from Khamzat early here. More light punches from the challenger as DDP’s attempts to buck out of this fail.



More light punches land, but nothing damaging as we approach the half-way mark in the opening round.



DDP manages to get his arm out of the crucifix now. He’s trying to escape now and slowly moves towards the cage, but can’t get out from under Khamzat.



Khamzat tries for knee-on-belly, but du Plessis prevents that and walks his legs up the cage. It doesn’t improve his position in the end though as Khamzat remains in side control.



Final 30 seconds and DDP scrambles to his knees but Khamzat is ready to take his back. Du Plessis adjusts and tries to work for the guillotine rather than continuing to focus on getting up, and that doesn’t work out for him.



Round Two



High kick attempt from DDP. Khamzat with one in return. Khamzat then straight into a takedown attempt and gets du Plessis down to one knee against the cage.



Knees to the hind quarters from Khamzat. DDP stands and Khamzat drags him back down. Du Plessis to his knees and shuffles over to the cage. Khamzat still weighing heavily on him though. A few more knees land. Now a couple to the ribs for good measure.



DDP tries and fails to stand. Khamzat thinking about a rear-naked choke, but doesn’t commit to it. Khamzat just smothering the champ here. Back to knees to the top of the thigh now.



Du Plessis stands a couple of times and gets put back down to his knees immediately as we approach the final minute of the round.



Rinse-and-repeat work from Khamzat and DDP can’t seem to figure out a way to stop him. He must be hoping that Khamzat tires himself out, but the challenger isn’t working too hard here and is already 2 rounds up.



Round Three



Kick attempt from DDP misses. Khamzat instantly in on a takedown and lands it with ease. Non-existant takedown defense from the champ so far.



DDP stands back up and gets brought straight back down again in the center of the Octagon. Khamzat passes to side-control.



Khamzat continuing to grind here without much in the way of offense and so the ref warns him to stay active. Khamzat able to get DDP in the crucifix position again.



Light punches from Khamzat start to open a cut up and then he lands a few elbow for the first time. Back to those pitter-patter punches now and DDP can do nothing about it.



More punches connect and then a good elbow. He lands another solid elbow and DDP turned away from that one. A few punches and DDP gets his arm free at least.



Khamzat now moves to mount. DDP gives up his back as he goes to his knees. Khamzat back to landing his light ground-and-pound late in the round.



Round Four



The champ has offered absolutely nothing so far. Let’s see if he can change that in the final two rounds.



Inside leg kick for Khamzat and a body kick too. Khamzat in on a takedown, but this time DDP sprawls to prevent it. That’s better for him, but Khamzat just goes right back in with another takedown and gets him down to his knees against the cage again.



Khamzat trying to get the rear-naked choke but quickly gives up on that. A couple of knees and then DDP stands back up. Khamzat manhandles him back to the mat.



Knees to the backside from Khamzat. DDP keeps partially standing and then getting dragged back down again. The champ tries to roll unsuccessfully and Khamzat gets to side control, then to the crucifix again. It’s all too easy for Khamzat here, but can he get a finish?



Knees to the ribs from Khamzat and the ref steps in to stand them up just at that moment.



Kick from DDP, but Khamzat takes him straight back down and is right back to that same position landing knees to the hind-quarters as the champ is on one knee against the cage.



Khamzat tries for the rear-naked choke but again gives up on it immediately.



Round Five

Du Plessis has five minutes left to do something meaningful to at least attempt to defend his belt.



Oblique kick from DDP. High kick from Khamzat. DDP trying to get something going here. He sits down on a one-two. Khamzat responds by taking him down easily again and is straight back to the side control and crucifix combo.



Khamzat thinking about a submission, but DDP gets to his knees and so he goes back to just controlling him. Du Plessis stands, but gets dragged down again, and soon after the same thing again.



Half the round remaining and DDP finally manages to break free and transition on top! Du Plessis tries for a guillotine choke, but Khamzat transitions back on top while getting his head free.



Khamzat in DDP’s full guard now and working some light ground-and-pound, but the ref opts to stand them up.



Jabs for Khamzat. Low kick lands. Body kick from DDP after missing with punches. Flurry from du Plessis and he lands nicely. Khamzat with a takedown, but DDP sprawls to stuff it.



Khamzat gradually able to work out of that, but as he stands it’s DDP who is able to force him to the mat. Very little time for him to work though and he’s unable to get anything going, with Khamzat getting back on top just at the final horn.



Decision

Khamzat effortlessly ragdolled du Plessis to the mat countless times over the course of this fight, and was in complete control on the mat, though without ever getting close to a finish. As such it’s no surprise to see him emerge victorious via unanimous decision (50-44 x3), and as such he can now finally call himself a UFC champion.