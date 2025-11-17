UFC Fight Night 265 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 265 takes place this coming Saturday, November 22nd in Qatar and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event No.2 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan puts his four-fight winning streak up against the 7th placed Dan Hooker, who comes in off a trio of victories.



In the co-main event former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad returns for the first time since losing the belt back in May to fight Ian Machado Garry, who is 9-1 in the UFC so far.



Volkan Oezdemir will attempt to bounce back from a loss last time out when he squares up to Alonzo Menifield, who has won back-to-back fights in 2025.



Jack Hermansson has been alternating between wins and losses for the past six years and will be hoping that trend continues as he seeks to rebound from a KO defeat when he fights Myktybek Orolbai, who has gone 3-1 in the UFC.



Sergey Spivak has slumped to two defeats in a row in 2025 so far and now will hope to end the year on a better footing when he goes up against Shamil Gaziev, who has put together a 3-1 record in the Octagon so far.



Opening up the main card will be Alex Perez, who has only one win from his last five fights, and will now be taking on Asu Almabayev, who by way of contrast has gone 5-1 in the Octagon to date.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 265 card below.

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield

Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Sergey Spivak vs. Shamil Gaziev

Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev



Prelims



Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder

Nurullo Aliev vs. Shaqueme Rock

Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman