UFC Fight Night 265 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 265 takes place this coming Saturday, November 22nd in Qatar and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event No.2 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan puts his four-fight winning streak up against the 7th placed Dan Hooker, who comes in off a trio of victories.

In the co-main event former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad returns for the first time since losing the belt back in May to fight Ian Machado Garry, who is 9-1 in the UFC so far.

Volkan Oezdemir will attempt to bounce back from a loss last time out when he squares up to Alonzo Menifield, who has won back-to-back fights in 2025.

Jack Hermansson has been alternating between wins and losses for the past six years and will be hoping that trend continues as he seeks to rebound from a KO defeat when he fights Myktybek Orolbai, who has gone 3-1 in the UFC.

Sergey Spivak has slumped to two defeats in a row in 2025 so far and now will hope to end the year on a better footing when he goes up against Shamil Gaziev, who has put together a 3-1 record in the Octagon so far.

Opening up the main card will be Alex Perez, who has only one win from his last five fights, and will now be taking on Asu Almabayev, who by way of contrast has gone 5-1 in the Octagon to date.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 265 card below.

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield
Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Sergey Spivak vs. Shamil Gaziev
Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev

Prelims

Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder
Nurullo Aliev vs. Shaqueme Rock
Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev
Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman

