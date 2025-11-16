UFC 322 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 322 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards were chosen this time around after some spectacular fight-ending finishes, and amongst them was Michael Morales, who quickly outgunned Sean Brady on the main card to extend his unbeaten career record to 19-0.



Morales made his size advantage work from him straight away as he started to dishing out accurate punches from range. Brady was trying to chip away with low kicks in response, but was clearly coming off second-best and soon looked out-of-his-depth as blows kept landing. A couple of times Brady’s legs seemed to give way a little, before a trio of punches floored him and a few hammerfists sealed a TKO victory 3.27min into the fight.



Another fast-rising welterweight star Carlos Prates also made a big statement on the main card when he became the first person to knockout former champ Leon Edwards after landing a powerful straight left that dropped him, and then landing a follow-up punch on the mat. The win maintains Prates of having finished all six of his UFC opponents by clean KO.



Benoit Saint Denis claimed the fastest finish of the night after he clocked Beneil Dariush with a left hook that sent him falling face-first onto the canvas, and then managing to land another punch on the mat to put a stamp on the knockout victory just 16 seconds into the bout.



And finally, in the featured fight on the prelim card, Bo Nickal got back to winning ways in the best way possible after he dominated Rololfo Vieira for the best part of three rounds, before putting the icing on the cake mid-way through the final five minutes with a flush head kick that knocked his opponent out cold.



