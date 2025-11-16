Michael Morales TKO’s Sean Brady In 1st Round At UFC 322

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Michael Morales TKO’s Sean Brady In 1st Round At UFC 322

Michael Morales had far too much firepower for Sean Brady to handle tonight at UFC 322, using his major reach advantage to repeatedly land accurate punches for a first round TKO victory.

Round One

Inside leg kick or Brady. Morales feeds out his long jab. Morales sticks to that, though more pawing out with it rather than making clean contact.

Morales suddenly presses forward with a combination of punches and Brady is troubled. Morales continues to press forward with strikes and Brady looks very uncomfortable, but manages to survive the onslaught for now.

Morales resets momentarily but then comes forward again with more accurate punches, but Brady does land a hard counter. Morales not phased by that though and lands another combination.

Brady looks like a deer in the headlights here as Morales lands again and buckles his legs for a moment, then continues to find a home for more left and rights that send Brady to the canvas. Morales drops down a few hammerfists to seal the deal, and that’s it, a hugely impressive TKO finish at 3.27mins of the first round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 322 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 322 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Islam Makhachev Shuts Down Jack Della Maddalena To Win 170lb Title At UFC 322

Islam Makhachev Shuts Down Jack Della Maddalena To Win 170lb Title At UFC 322

Valentina Shevchenko Dominates Zhang Weili To Win By Unanimous Decision At UFC 322

Valentina Shevchenko Dominates Zhang Weili To Win By Unanimous Decision At UFC 322

Carlos Prates KO’s Leon Edwards In 98 Seconds At UFC 322

Carlos Prates KO’s Leon Edwards In 98 Seconds At UFC 322

Benoit Saint-Denis KO’s Beneil Dariush In Just 16 Seconds At UFC 322

Benoit Saint-Denis KO’s Beneil Dariush In Just 16 Seconds At UFC 322

UFC 322 Results (Live)

UFC 322 Results (Live)

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 5 And 6

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 5 And 6

Valentina Shevchenko weigh in

UFC 322 Weigh-In Results And Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us