Michael Morales TKO’s Sean Brady In 1st Round At UFC 322

Michael Morales had far too much firepower for Sean Brady to handle tonight at UFC 322, using his major reach advantage to repeatedly land accurate punches for a first round TKO victory.

Round One

Inside leg kick or Brady. Morales feeds out his long jab. Morales sticks to that, though more pawing out with it rather than making clean contact.



Morales suddenly presses forward with a combination of punches and Brady is troubled. Morales continues to press forward with strikes and Brady looks very uncomfortable, but manages to survive the onslaught for now.



Morales resets momentarily but then comes forward again with more accurate punches, but Brady does land a hard counter. Morales not phased by that though and lands another combination.



Brady looks like a deer in the headlights here as Morales lands again and buckles his legs for a moment, then continues to find a home for more left and rights that send Brady to the canvas. Morales drops down a few hammerfists to seal the deal, and that’s it, a hugely impressive TKO finish at 3.27mins of the first round.