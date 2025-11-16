Valentina Shevchenko Dominates Zhang Weili To Win By Unanimous Decision At UFC 322

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her women’s flyweight title tonight at UFC 322 with a one-sided domination of Zhang Weili over five rounds.

Round One

The women’s bantamweight super-fight is underway at MSG.



Shevchenko with a low kick and Weili lands a right hand counter upstairs.



Hard body kick from Shevchenko. Side kick attempt from Weili. Glancing leg kick from Weili. Now a body kick from her, but the follow-up punch behind it doesn’t connect.



Quick exchange as Weili stepped into range and she’s the one who lands the better punch.



Shevchenko with a knee strike now as Weili was trying to clinch-up against the cage and then gets a takedown.



Shevchenko gets a little control time, but then Weili works her way back upright.



Weili coming forward again and Shevchenko lands a glancing spinning back-fist. Weili takes it though and clinches up.



Shevchenko creates some space and then lands a convincing takedown. She certainly has the size advantage in the fight and is making good use of it so far.



Shevchenko able to maintain her position on top and lands some light ground-and-pound late in the round.



Round Two



Low kick for Shevcheno. Body kick from Weili. Leg kick from Weili, but gets caught by a punch from Shevchenko.



Weili looking to clinch, but Shevchenko just takes her down comfortably. Shevchenko in half-guard then passes to side control. Shevchenko trying to get the crucifix, but Weili defending against that for now.



Shevchenko goes for the crucifix again and this time did secure it briefly. Weili trying to break free of this side control, but Shevchenko is shutting her down for now. Weili does manage to get her back to half-guard now though.



Weili just stuck here now late in the round as Shevchenko lands a few ground-and-pound strikes. Dominant couple of rounds for the bantamweight champion.



Round Three



Shevchenko comes close with a head kick attempt. Leg kick for Weili, who is still struggling to navigate the range at this stage in the fight.



Counter-right for Shevchenko. Leg kick for Weili, but eats another counter from the champion.



Shevchenko moves out the way of a punch then lands one of her own and finishes with a kick.



Weili lands a nice body kick and then clinches up against the cage. Shevchenko trying to work knees. Weili lands a good elbow as she breaks away.



Weili comes forward but is met by a knee to the body from Shevchenko. Weili keeps her poker face but is now backing up, suggesting that hurt. She recovers quickly though.

Body kick from Weili, but Shevchenko almost catches it. Shevchenko pursues a takedown and brings her down easily. The fight really does seem like a flyweight vs. a strawweight, there’s a clear difference in size and strength.



Shevchenko comfortable on top in half-guard parallel to the cage until the end of the round.



Round Four

Body kick for Weili. Now a heavier body kick from Shevchenko that backs up Weili. Another kick for Shevchenko now.



Front kick to the body from Weili. She tries for a head kick, but Shevchenko is out of range.



Another hard body kick from Shevchenko. Now she comes close with a high kick.



Big knees to the body from Shevchenko as Weili closed the distance. Weili misses with an elbow strike.



Back to striking range. Another hard kick to the midsection from Shevchenko. Leg kick now. Another body kick. Now a body kick from Weili. Good right hand from Shevchenko.



Calf kick for Shevchenko. Weili lands one. One-two for Shevchenko. Solid body kick from Weili, but it’s caught by Shevchenko, who then brings her down in the center of the Octagon.



Shevchenko in half-guard and landing a few shoulder strikes. All too easy for the bantamweight champion with just one round remaining.



Round Five



Shevchenko misses a kick and Weili lands a counter punch. Flurry from Weili, but only a body kick landed and then Shevchenko clinches up. They jockey for position now, with Shevchenko still the stronger before breaking free.



They soon go back into the clinch and it’s Shevchenko pressing Weili into the cage and landing a knee. Weili reverses the position, but then Shevchenko just presses forward and lands a takedown.



Shevchenko happy to just maintain half-guard here and land a few strikes while running down the clock. Weili showing now hope of being able to get out from under her.



Weili gets her back to full guard and then Shevchenko opts to stand over her. Weili trying to land an upkick without success. Shevchenko holds her hands in the air as the final couple of seconds tick down.



Decision

Surprisingly this eagerly awaited fight proved to be one-way traffic from start-to-finish as Shevchenko big sistered Weili on the feet and even more-so on the mat to emerge with a clean-sweep unanimous decision victory (50-45 x3).

