Islam Makhachev Shuts Down Jack Della Maddalena To Win 170lb Title At UFC 322

Islam Makhachev won the welterweight title with ease tonight at UFC 322 after dominating Jack Della Maddalena on the mat for the full five rounds.

Round One

The welterweight main event is underway in New York City.



Nice calf kick from Makhachev to start. Maddalena presses forward with an aggressive flurry of strikes.



Kick to the thigh from Makhachev. Good counter-left hand from Makhachev as Maddalena was looking to go on the attack again.



Makhachev lands a convincing single-leg takedown in the middle of the Octagon.



Makhachev in half-guard and patient for now. Maddalena starts to scramble to his knees and Makhachev rides his back as they roll. Maddalena tries to stand, but Makhachev is on his back and is able to keep him down and gets back into half-guard on top.



Makhachev with a few ground-and-pound blows and then starts fishing for a potential submission. Maddalena wise to that for now though steers clear of the choke.



Late in the round Maddalena has some space and tries to work some upkicks, but it lands illegally just as the round ends. No harm done though it seems and he gets away with a warning.



Round Two



Leg kick for Makhachev. A one-two comes off Maddalena’s guard. He tries to catch a kick from Maddalena, but not able to.



More low kicks from Makhachev. Maddalena lands a punch, but Makhachev clinches up against the cage.



Maddalena tries to catch Makhachev out with a trip takedown, but it fails and he ends up on his back parallel to the cage with the challenger on top and more than half the round remaining.



Makhachev lands a couple of elbows from half-guard. More short elbows land and JDM tries to scramble out, but is unable to.



Makhachev trying to work for an arm triangle, but Maddalena prevents it. Makhachev with hard elbow strikes. He moves to north-south position, but Maddalena manages to drive back to his feet late in the round. Makhachev stays clinched up in the remaining seconds.



Round Three



Jab for Makhachev. JDM punches to the body. Calf kick for Makhachev. Another calf kick lands and Maddalena hopped uncomfortably for a moment after that.



Makhachev clinches and JDM launches a hard combination of punches that land and get the challenger’s attention.



Makhachev swoops into another good takedown in center of the Octagon. He’s looking for a potential submission, but so far Maddalena’s defense has been on point that way. However, he’s still struggling to escape from Makhachev’s stifling top control.



A few punches and elbows for Makhachev. Final 10 seconds and Maddalena is able to get to his knees, but then in the ensuing scramble Makhachev remains on top.



Round Four



Leg kick for Maddalena. Now a quick head kick attempt. Kick high to the body from Makhachev.



Body kick for Makhachev. A few punches off the guard, then a low kick. Makhachev drives into a takedown again and as in the previous rounds he lands it comfortably.



A few punches from Makhachev. Maddalena scrambling to his knees, but Makhachev works to his back and locks in the body triangle. Makhachev traps an arm too, but Maddalena manages to get it free and the challenger settles back into half-guard.



Half a minute to go in the round and Makhachev is trying to work on a kimura, but is unable to.



Round Five



Maddalena fires off a few punches, but doesn’t find the target and then finds himself flat on his back as Makhachev lands his latest takedown attempt, again in the center of the Octagon.



Makhachev trying to work for a kimura attempt, but Maddalena gets his arm free. Makhachev with a few punches, needing to be careful of not hitting the back of the head.



Strong control in half-guard from Makhachev. Maddalena gets him back to full guard with about two minutes of the fight remaining.



Makhachev working for a possible choke, but Maddalena continues to do a good job of spotting these submission attempts early and preventing them before he’s in too much danger.



Final seconds of the round and Maddalena scrambles back to his feet.



Decision

Makhachev easily controlled this fight for the full 25 minutes with his dominant wrestling ability and is rewarded with a unanimous decision victory (50-45 x3) that fulfils his dream of being a two-division champion.