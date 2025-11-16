Carlos Prates KO’s Leon Edwards In 98 Seconds At UFC 322

Carlos Prates delivered a highlight-reel KO victory over Leon Edwards tonight at UFC 322.

Round One



Calf kick for Edwards. Now one from Prates. Prates lands an inside leg kick.



More low kicks exchanged. Good counter-left hand from Edwards. Another low kick from Prates.



Edwards drives into a double-leg attempt, but has to settle for clinching against the cage. Prates talking a little trash with Edwards as they stay in this position until the ref opts to split them up.



Prates stalking the former champion and lands a knee to the body. Now a punch upstairs for him.



Low kick for Edwards, then a punch to disguise a takedown, and he lands it this time.



Prates on one knee as Edwards puts a hook in. Prates stands and Edwards is latched onto him and chips away with a few punches. Edwards drops off the back, but brings Prates down quickly.



Edwards working for a rear-naked choke late in the round, but the horn sounds before he’s had a chance to fully sink it in.



Round Two



Front kick to the body from Edwards. Calf kick from Prates. Another lands and Edwards looks for a left hand over the top in response.



Nice left hand from Prates. Another calf kick lands for him. Now a jab connects. He gets a body kick through, but Prates lands a counter punch.



Prates unleashes a thunderous straight left that sends Edwards crashing to the canvas, then lands a follow-up punch on the mat to seal a stunning KO victory over the former champion at 1.28mins into the opening round.



