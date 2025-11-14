UFC 322 Weigh-In Results And Video

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Valentina Shevchenko weigh in

UFC 322 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 322 weigh-ins have now concluded In New York City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Jack Della Maddalena (169.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (170)
Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.6) vs. Zhang Weili (124.6)
Sean Brady (169.4) vs. Michael Morales (170.6)
Leon Edwards (170) vs. Carlos Prates (169.6)
Beneil Dariush (157.2) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155.6) – Dariush missed weight by 1.2lbs and will be fined 20% of his purse.

Prelims

Bo Nickal (185.8) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)
Roman Kopylov (185.2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.8)
Erin Blanchfield (125.8) vs. Tracy Cortez (125.6)
Ethyn Ewing (145.2) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (143.6)

Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.6)
Chepe Mariscal (145.6) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.6)
Angela Hill (115.6) vs. Fatima Kline (115.4)
Eric McConico (185.6) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (185.2)
Viacheslav Borshchev (155.8) vs. Matheus Camilo (155.8)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 322 Predictions

UFC 322 Predictions

UFC 322 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

UFC 322 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

Joe Rogan Brushes Off Ronda Rousey’s Claim That He’s ‘Not An Expert’

Joe Rogan Brushes Off Ronda Rousey’s Claim That He’s ‘Not An Expert’

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 4

Gabriel Bonfim Targets Joaquin Buckley Fight If Colby Covington Ducks Him

Gabriel Bonfim Targets Joaquin Buckley Fight If Colby Covington Ducks Him

UFC 322 Media Day Interviews

UFC 322 Media Day Interviews

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 3

Ref Herb Dean Discusses Plans To Combat Eye-Pokes In MMA

Ref Herb Dean Discusses Plans To Combat Eye-Pokes In MMA

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us