UFC 322 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 322 weigh-ins have now concluded In New York City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Jack Della Maddalena (169.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (170)

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.6) vs. Zhang Weili (124.6)

Sean Brady (169.4) vs. Michael Morales (170.6)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Carlos Prates (169.6)

Beneil Dariush (157.2) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155.6) – Dariush missed weight by 1.2lbs and will be fined 20% of his purse.



Prelims

Bo Nickal (185.8) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)

Roman Kopylov (185.2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.8)

Erin Blanchfield (125.8) vs. Tracy Cortez (125.6)

Ethyn Ewing (145.2) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (143.6)

Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.6)

Chepe Mariscal (145.6) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.6)

Angela Hill (115.6) vs. Fatima Kline (115.4)

Eric McConico (185.6) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (185.2)

Viacheslav Borshchev (155.8) vs. Matheus Camilo (155.8)