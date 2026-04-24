UFC Fight Night 274 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 274 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Aljamain Sterling (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

Norma Dumont (135.5) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135.5)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (135.5)

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Montel Jackson (135.5)

Marcus Buchecha (252.5) vs. Ryan Spann (264)



Prelims

Eric McConico (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)

Sedriques Dumas (184) vs. Jackson McVey (185)

Michelle Montague (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Cody Durden (135.5) vs. Jafel Filho (135.5)

Lucas Brennan (155) vs. Francis Marshall (155.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Victor Valenzuela (170)

Talita Alencar (116) vs. Julia Polastri (115)