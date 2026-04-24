UFC Fight Night 274 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 274 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 274 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Aljamain Sterling (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)
Norma Dumont (135.5) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135.5)
Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)
Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (135.5)
Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Montel Jackson (135.5)
Marcus Buchecha (252.5) vs. Ryan Spann (264)

Prelims

Eric McConico (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)
Sedriques Dumas (184) vs. Jackson McVey (185)
Michelle Montague (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)
Cody Durden (135.5) vs. Jafel Filho (135.5)
Lucas Brennan (155) vs. Francis Marshall (155.5)
Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Victor Valenzuela (170)
Talita Alencar (116) vs. Julia Polastri (115)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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