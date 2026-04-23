Gilbert Burns Reveals Plan To Become MMA Manager

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Gilbert Burns Reveals Plan To Become MMA Manager

Gilbert Burns announced his retirement in the Octagon last weekend after a TKO loss to Mike Malott, and now he’s revealed what he plans to do next.

Many might have assumed that the 39-year-old Burns would take on a coaching role or run a gym to stay involved in the sport, but while he says he plans to do a number of things, a major part of this next chapter in his career is becoming an MMA manager.

I think now another cycle of my life will begin where I will also give my all,” Burns said. “I will dedicate myself. I already have a plan to be a manager now. This plan was tucked away in a drawer. Now it’s time to take it out of the drawer.

I think it’s possible to help many athletes get to the UFC, and get to the UFC with good work. I think there are many managers who just put the guy there and give the minimum amount of help, but it doesn’t really help a guy to have a professional career as it should be. Like helping the guy on social media, helping the guy with relationships, helping him become a brand. That’s something I really wanna do when I’m a manager. Also, understanding the matchmaking, the fights you can make, and what the best fights are. There will be tough fights, but there had to be a good cost-benefit ratio.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 274: Sterling vs. Zalal Pre-Fight interviews

UFC Fight Night 274: Sterling vs. Zalal Pre-Fight interviews

Renato Moicano Unhappy With UFC Using AI For Content Creation

Renato Moicano Unhappy With UFC Using AI For Content Creation

Paulo Costa Offers To Fight Josh Hokit At Heavyweight If Derrick Lewis Gets Injured

Paulo Costa Offers To Fight Josh Hokit At Heavyweight If Derrick Lewis Gets Injured

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista Rematch Set For UFC 329

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista Rematch Set For UFC 329

Chris Weidman Believes Conor McGregor’s Broken Leg Will Still Be A Problem Five Years Later

Chris Weidman Believes Conor McGregor’s Broken Leg Will Still Be A Problem Five Years Later

Rose Namajunas Reveals She’s Cleared To Compete After Eye Injury

Rose Namajunas Reveals She’s Cleared To Compete After Eye Injury

Ronda Rousey Likely To Head Back Into Retirement After Gina Carano Fight

Ronda Rousey Likely To Head Back Into Retirement After Gina Carano Fight

Dana White Says UFC Won’t Immediately Fast-Track Gable Steveson For UFC Debut

Dana White Says UFC Won’t Immediately Fast-Track Gable Steveson For UFC Debut

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us