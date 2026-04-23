Gilbert Burns Reveals Plan To Become MMA Manager

Gilbert Burns announced his retirement in the Octagon last weekend after a TKO loss to Mike Malott, and now he’s revealed what he plans to do next.



Many might have assumed that the 39-year-old Burns would take on a coaching role or run a gym to stay involved in the sport, but while he says he plans to do a number of things, a major part of this next chapter in his career is becoming an MMA manager.



“I think now another cycle of my life will begin where I will also give my all,” Burns said. “I will dedicate myself. I already have a plan to be a manager now. This plan was tucked away in a drawer. Now it’s time to take it out of the drawer.



“I think it’s possible to help many athletes get to the UFC, and get to the UFC with good work. I think there are many managers who just put the guy there and give the minimum amount of help, but it doesn’t really help a guy to have a professional career as it should be. Like helping the guy on social media, helping the guy with relationships, helping him become a brand. That’s something I really wanna do when I’m a manager. Also, understanding the matchmaking, the fights you can make, and what the best fights are. There will be tough fights, but there had to be a good cost-benefit ratio.”