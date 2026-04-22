Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista Rematch Set For UFC 329

Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista are set to run it back when they fight in a bantamweight rematch at UFC 329 on July 11th during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.



The first fight between the two came back in 2019 when they were still early in their respective UFC careers, with Sandhagen beating the debuting Bautista courtesy of a first-round armbar submission.



In the seven years since then Sandhagen has become a prominent force in the 135lb division, fighting for both the undisputed and interim titles, as well as being in a couple of title eliminators too, but so far the 34-year-old has always fallen just short of actually winning a belt.



As for the 32-year-old Bautista, he’s strung together an impressive 11-2 record in the years since, but unlike Sandhagen, he’s not been given as many high-profile fights and indeed despite going on an eight-fight winning run at one point has never fought for a belt or been in a title eliminator.



Sandhagen vs. Bautista 2 is one of the first fights to be confirmed for UFC 329, which is also expected to feature the debut of heavyweight wrestling ace Gable Steveson against an unnamed opponent, while Daniel Rodriguez recently claimed that he’s likely to fight former welterweight champ Leon Edwards.