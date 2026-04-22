Renato Moicano Unhappy With UFC Using AI For Content Creation

UFC fighter Renato Moicano has spoken out to criticize the UFC for their recent decision to start using AI in their content creation process.



Artificially generated graphics have been creeping into some of the UFC’s promotional material this year, such as on the recent UFC: White House video promo, which was branded “AI slop” by some fight fans, who posted an avalanche of negative comments on the UFC’s official YouTube channel.



So far Dana White has been defiant about their decision to use it however, and fired back at those who are against it.



“AI is coming, and if we’re using AI, who gives a sh*t?” White said at a recent press conference. “How about this: Shut the f*ck up and watch the fights.”



Recent lightweight title contender Moicano is known for not holding back on his opinions though, and in a new interview with Ariel Helwani he made it clear he doesn’t like the fact that the UFC is leaning into AI ‘brainrot’.



“UFC is not going to be very happy for me to say that, but I didn’t like it,” Moicano stated on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “I think that’s disrespectful towards the fans, because I am a fan myself. If you can’t put Alex Pereira or Ilia Topuria on a airplane and put them in Washington in front of the White House, I don’t think that’s good. I think that’s sloppy. I don’t like to use AI in my stuff. I’m not saying AI doesn’t help, some stuff I use AI. But not for content. Because I think people can see that’s just sloppy. That’s brain rot.”

As things stand it doesn’t seem like the UFC is looking to change course though, with the UFC’s Chief Content Creator Craig Borsari insisting that AI is here to stay in the promotion.



“Well, I think AI affords production groups when it comes to storytelling, it affords us some tools that, maybe, we wouldn’t be able to implement, or be as efficient with in the past,” Borsari told the NY Post earlier this week. “The way we look at AI is not a substitute for content creation, but rather a way to amplify it.

“So if there are things that we can do utilizing AI, it’s no different than maybe using a green screen. I mean, it’s a technique and technology that is evolving at a credible rate, and I like to tell my team, ‘If we’re not pushing the envelope and looking for different ways to do things and storytelling, then we’re not doing our jobs. So the last thing I want my team to be is stagnant and play on our heels and play it safe.”