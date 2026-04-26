Raoni Barcelos Beats Montel Jackson By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 274

Raoni Barcelos was dropped early in the first round by Montel Jackson tonight at UFC Fight Night 274, but was able to survive and then use pressure, takedowns and submission attempts to emerge with a split-decision victory.

Round One

Big body kick followed by a punch from Jackson drops Barcelos in the first action of the round.



Jackson follows him down and lands ground-and-pound, but Barcelos absorbs that and then manages to scramble back to his feet and ends up pressing Jackson into the cage.



Barcelos buying some time to clear the cobwebs from here. He has swelling around his right eye now. With three minutes remaining in the round they go back to striking range.



Left hand for Jackson lands. He lands another clean punch down the pipe. Now a body kick from Jackson, but Barcelos catches that and uses it to land a takedown.



Jackson with hammer-fists off his back. Barcelos hoists him up for a slam, but then Jackson scrambles to his feet. Barcelos straight back into the clinch against the cage though.



Jackson able to get separation and Barcelos kicks him as he backs away.



Punch to the chest from Barcelos. He nicely lands another takedown. He’s partially taking the back and potentially working for a rear-naked choke, but doesn’t have it.



Barcelos adjusts late in the round and goes for the rear-naked choke again. It’s tighter this time, but the horn sounds before he can really push for the finish.



Round Two



Jackson’s reach and power is a real issues for Barcelos. Inside leg kicks from Barcelos. Leg kicks exchanged now.



Body kick for Barcelos and then a leg kick. Jackson tries to time a knee strike, but Barcelos catches it and lands a takedown. They scramble and go right back to the feet.



Barcelos shoots for a takedown against the cage now, but Jackson is defending for now. Barcelos does land a takedown now, but Jackson gets right back up again and they go to striking range.



Calf kick for Barcelos. Jackson pumping out his right hand to try to deter his opponent, but Barcelos finds a way into range and clinches up against the cage again.



Short knee strikes from Jackson. Barcelos trips him to the mat. Elbow strike for him and then moves into full mount.



Barcelos spins around to the back now and goes for a rear-naked choke in the final 10 seconds of the round, but Jackson survives.



Round Three

Jackson lands a punch. Another left hand for him. Barcelos closes the distance and works for a takedown against the cage. Most of the first minute of the round plays out from there, but after landing knee strikes they go back to striking range.



Right hand lands for Barcelos. Now a one-two for Jackson. Punches from Barcelos now and then into the clinch again. Barcelos with a trip takedown. Jackson on his knees and able to get back up, but Barcelos is still clinched up. Jackson lands a knee.



Barcelos with a knee too and then they separate. Jab for Jackson. He goes for a head kick that just grazes the target.



Single-leg for Barcelos and lands it, but Jackson is right back up. Barcelos still in the clinch though and trying for the trip again, but this time Jackson stuffs it. Kicks upstairs from Barcelos.



Back to striking for a moment, but then Barcelos lands a takedown. He’s trying for a rear-naked choke, but soon gives up on it. Barcelos still has the back though as the fight ends.



Decision



A competitive fight then, with Jackson having the bigger moments on the feet with his long power punches, while Barcelos showed good resilience to survive an early takedown and was able to land multiple takedowns and threaten with submission attempts throughout the fight. In the end it’s Barcelos who did enough over three rounds to win by split-decision (29-28 x2, 28-29).



