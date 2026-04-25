Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 274 results live as they happen from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as Aljamain Sterling fights Youssef Zalal in the featherweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).
Main Card
Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal
Rafa García vs. Alexander Hernandez
Davey Grant vs. Juan Adrián Luna Martinetti
Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos
Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards
Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann
Prelims
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico
Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague
Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden
Francis Marshall vs. Lucas Brennan
Victor Valenzuela defeats Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Talita Alencar defeats Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)