Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 274 results live as they happen from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as Aljamain Sterling fights Youssef Zalal in the featherweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).



Main Card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal

Rafa García vs. Alexander Hernandez

Davey Grant vs. Juan Adrián Luna Martinetti

Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos

Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards

Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann



Prelims



Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico

Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague

Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden

Francis Marshall vs. Lucas Brennan

Victor Valenzuela defeats Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Talita Alencar defeats Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)