UFC Fight Night 274 Results (Live)

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 274 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 274 results live as they happen from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as Aljamain Sterling fights Youssef Zalal in the featherweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal
Rafa García vs. Alexander Hernandez
Davey Grant vs. Juan Adrián Luna Martinetti
Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos
Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards
Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico
Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague
Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden
Francis Marshall vs. Lucas Brennan
Victor Valenzuela defeats Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Talita Alencar defeats Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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