Khamzat Chimaev Fires Back At Ronda Rousey Over UFC Criticism

Ronda Rousey has repeatedly criticized the UFC over a number of issues including fighter pay since signing for rival promotion MVP earlier this year, but while many have praised her for speaking out, current UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev sees it differently.



“There never would have been Ronda Rousey without the UFC,” Chimaev said in on his YouTube channel.



“I hate this. If they pay good or they don’t pay good, who cares? When she was Olympic champ, what did she make then?”

While Rousey wasn’t actually an Olympic champion, she did win the judo bronze medal back in 2008, becoming the first American to get on the podium in that discipline.



However, Rousey has revealed in the past that pursuing her Olympic dream didn’t pay off financially, and afterwards there was a time when she was living out of her car before turning her attention to MMA and eventually becoming a superstar in the UFC.



Khamzat isn’t only taking aim at Rousey though, as he’s also made it clear he’s not impressed by Nate Diaz either, who fights Mike Perry in the co-main event of the Rousey vs. Carano event on Netflix next month.



“Robbie Lawler versus other guy, the Canadian from Canada [Rory MacDonald] — [MacDonald made] spaghetti out of Diaz,” Chimaev said. “He throws him there, threw him here. He threw him everywhere like spaghetti.”

Meanwhile, Khamzat will also be fighting in May as he’s set to defend his UFC 185lb title for the first time against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 on May 9th.