Davey Grant Defeats Juan Adrián Luna Martinetti By Decision At UFC Fight Night 274

Davey Grant was able to outstrike Juan Adrian Luna Martinetti over three rounds tonight at UFC Fight Night 274 to win by unanimous decision.

Round One

Calf kick from Grant. He lands another one. Now an inside calf kick for good measure.



Now a low kick from Martinetti. Oblique kick from Grant and more low kicks. Now Martinetti showing he can do that too with and Oblique kick of his own.



Grant catches a kick and dumps Martinetti to the mat, but lets him stand back up.



Grant punches to the body, but Martinetti steers clear of the punch upstairs that follows.



Martinetti applies some pressure and lands a nice uppercut. Right hand for Grant now.



Teep kick for Grant. Back to the oblique kick and then a straight right for Grant and Martinetti lands a counter.



Another solid low kick from Grant. Short punches from him and then moves away as Martinetti continues marching forward.



Grant lands the low kick again. Martinetti with a grazing power punch. Grant tries to unleash a short flurry. More leg kicks from Grant and Martinetti with a kick too.



Another calf kick for Grant. Spinning kick to the body from Martinetti. Punch and a low kick for Grant. Body punch for Martinetti. Grant steps into the leg kick.



Punch followed by leg kick combo landed twice by Grant. Martinetti tries for a knee strike, but Grant catches it.



Round Two

Grant straight back on the calf kicks. Martinetti with a glancing blow. Grant with a couple of knees to the body in close. Constant pressure from Martinetti who lands punches.



Grant sticking to his calf-kicking gameplan. Right hand counter for Grant. Inside leg kick for him. Now a side kick. He loses his balance on another attack, but rights himself quickly.



Grant rips to the body and Martinetti is working elbow strikes now. Martinetti with a teep kick. Grant with punches. He misses a spinning backfist.



Short combo for Grant. He lands again nicely. Body kick for Grant and a nice counter-punch from Martinetti.



Right hand for Grant. Left hand for Martinetti and then leads with the elbow.



Martinetti looks for an uppercut, but Grant lands an overhand. Grant moving away now and then lands a couple of oblique kicks.



Martinetti always pressuring. He works for uppercuts. Nice right hand for Grant. He lands a body kick. Now a calf kick. Jumping kick to the body from Martinetti.



Spinning backfist for Martinetti appears to land, but Grant just grins and raises his hands in the air to fire up the crowd.



Round Three



Inside leg kick for Grant. Now an outside one. Pressure from Martinetti and they both exchange strikes.



Right hand for Grant. He lands it again, but Martinetti wears it well. Body punch and calf kicks for him.



Teep kick upstairs for Martinetti. Martinetti marches forward and lands a low kick. Now body work for him. The jab lands, but Grant lands his too.



Both land punches in close. Martinetti trying to work some elbows. More back-and-forth blows landing as both fighters continue to show great conditioning and durability.



More leg work from Grant. left hook lands for Grant in the midst of a combination.



Punches land for Martinetti, staying busy, though without much in the way of power. Now Martinetti is able to land a takedown.



Grant battles to stand back up. Martinetti tries to seize on a choke, but Grant escapes it.



Grant unleashing a barrage of blows late in the round. Martinetti responds with a rolling thunder attempt that misses, and we’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision



A battling performance from both men here, but despite Martinetti’s constant pressure the 40-year-old Grant was always there to blast him with low kicks and solid punching combinations, which leads him to a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).