Ryan Spann KO’s Marcus Buchecha In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 274

Ryan Spann risked going to the mat with Marcus Buchecha in the opening round of their main card opener at UFC Fight Night 274 tonight, but it was a heavy-handed 3-2 combination on the feet in the 2nd round that brought the action to a sudden end by KO.

Round One

Early calf kick from Buchecha. Spann pumps out the jab and lands a right hand.



Buchecha in on a takedown and Spann thinks about a guillotine choke, but quickly lets go and doesn’t follow him down. However, Spann does then go down to the mat with the BJJ wizard.



Buchecha scrambles up to his feet and then is able to take Spann down. He’s in half-guard with plenty of time to work. However, Spann manages to power his way back to his feet and away from Buchecha’s clutches.



Buchecha with a kick. He shoots in for a takedown, but Spann stuffs it while landing an uppercut. Again he chooses to mix it up with Buchecha on the mat, which is risky, but he’s getting away with it for now.



Knee to the body for Spann and then does opt to stand back up.



Heavy low kick from Buchecha knocks Spann off-balance for a moment. Buchecha trying for a takedown and does get him down this time, immediately working for a leg lock, but Spann gets free and then ends the round on top.



Round Two



Inside leg kick for Spann. Ref giving Buchecha a strict warning after he keeps fighting with his fingers outstretched. Soon after he does it again and gets warned again.



Buchecha drives into a takedown attempt against the cage, and Spann again counters with a guillotine choke as they go to the mat. They soon get back upright though.



Big swing and a miss from Buchecha and Spann lands a punch on the counter.



Suddenly Spann steps into a left hook followed by a heavy straight right that sends Buchecha slumping sideways onto the canvas, and Spann knows that’s the job done as he doesn’t go for any follow-up punches. Big power from Spann to deliver the KO finish at 2.10mins of the 2nd round.



