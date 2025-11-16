UFC 322 Post-Fight Interviews

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Below you’ll find UFC 322 post-fight interviews with some of the biggest stars on last night’s event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Islam Makhachev

Valentina Shevchenko


Zhang Weili

Michael Morales

Carlos Prates

Benoit Saint Denis

Bo Nickal

