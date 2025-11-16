Watch Wild Brawl Between Dillon Danis And Islam Makhachev’s Camp At UFC 322

Just as the UFC 322 pay-per-view event began last night at Madison Square Garden in New York City a wild brawl broke out that even caught the attention of Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan as they were doing their introductions live on camera.



It then emerged that the brawl was actually between controversial BJJ ace turned MMA fighter Dillon Danis and members of Islam Makhachev’s camp, rekindling an old feud that dates back to another infamous brawl between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas seven years ago that also Danis was also involved in.



Speaking at the UFC 332 post-fight press conference Dana White admitted that the whole situation was partly his fault after he heard word that Danis was causing problems earlier in the night, but still allowed him to stay in the arena.



“I blame myself for that actually,” White told reporters regarding the resulting brawl. “[Security] came back and told me right before I walked out for the main card that Dillon Danis was here and he was moving around and sitting in fighters’ seats and not sitting in his own seat that he had a ticket. They said, ‘Do you want us to throw him out of here?’ I said, ‘He has a ticket?’ They said, ‘Yeah.’ They told me ‘[Jorge] Masvidal said he’s going to f*ck him up on sight.’ I said, ‘Where’s Masvidal sitting?‘ Well he’s six or seven rows away from Masvidal. I said well if the guy has a ticket, let him sit in his seat and let him do what he’s doing and keep an eye on him.



“It never even crossed my mind as stupid as this could be that the entire Muslim brotherhood was here tonight in the first five rows for Islam [Makhachev]. As soon as it broke out, I was over on the other side and I go ‘F*ck, I know exactly what that is.’ I knew it.”

Numerous videos have since emerged showing the chaotic scenes that ensued after Danis and Makhachev’s crew (including former UFC fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who was also involved in the McGregor vs. Khabib brawl), clashed cage-side, though it’s not clear exactly who started it. Recent UFC Contender Series recruit Magomed Zaynukov, aka ‘John Pork’ is also believed to have been involved.



What is apparent though is that Danis certainly came off worst in the brawl as at one point he’s seen being dragged by his shirt and then hit in the back of the head several times, causing him to fall to the ground as other scuffles are breaking out around him.



It was hard to see exactly what happened next, but Danis ate some ground and pound and at one point his feet could be seen sticking up in the air until a couple of people are pulled off him, at which point he is able to stand up and has to retrieve his shoe, which fell off during the scrap.



Danis was eventually escorted from the arena and ejected from the arena, and White has since confirmed that the 32-year-old will never set foot anywhere near the Octagon again.



“You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again,” White confirmed. “That [incident] and a lot of other reasons [are why we’d never sign him]. You’ll never see him at another fight.”



Danis has a long history of causing trouble, and a knack for coming off second-best in situations like this, while rarely actually stepping undertaking pro-fights, so it had always seemed highly unlikely that he would ever make it to the UFC.



However, though Danis has completely burned his bridges with the UFC, White made it clear that they have no intention of pressing charges against anyone involved in the brawl.



“They called me from downstairs and they said, ‘We’ve got him down here, do you want to press charges and have him arrested?’” White said. “I said no, we don’t want to press charges. This is the fight business. You know how I feel about this shit. I could have prevented this tonight and I messed up.

“We’re not pressing charges. I’m not speaking for MSG or anybody else that was involved in this thing. But we, the UFC, are not pressing charges against anybody.”



Meanwhile, Makhachev spoke out about Danis after being crowned welterweight champion in the main event of UFC 322 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Jack Della Maddalena, and as far as he’s concerned he got what he deserved.



“He talked about these guys bad and today the guys just meet him that’s it,” Makhachev said of Danis. “He should be banned from this country also.”



Watch multiple videos that captured the brawl as it happened below.