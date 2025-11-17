Valentina Shevchenko Willing To Consider Another 135lb Title Challenge

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has signalled that she’s willing to entertain the idea of possibly going back up to bantamweight to challenge for the title in the future.



The 37-year-old Shevchenko began her UFC run back in 2015 at 135lbs, going 3-2 during that time with wins over Sarah Kaufman, Holly Holm and Julianna Pena along with two defeats against long-time divisional queen Amanda Nunes.



The second of those defeats to Nunes led to Shevchenko moving down to flyweight, and as many had predicted it proved to be the perfect weight class for ‘Bullet’, who has gone 12-1-1 since, including two reigns as champion.



Shevchenko is keen to point out that there are still challenges left at 125lbs, but with Kayla Harrison now the bantamweight champion and Amanda Nunes reportedly set to make a comeback, she admits that there are exciting fights their that could enhance her legacy even further.



“I think [Harrison is] one of the possibilities, and I’ll consider this,” Shevchenko said. “For now, I want to take care of the injuries that I have … but after a week or so, I’ll have a conversation with my team, with my coach, and decide what is next.

“I feel there are good challengers at flyweight, as well: Erin [Blanchfield], Natalia [Silva], and at bantamweight, now we have Amanda [Nunes] or Kayla [Harrison],” Shevchenko said after her dominant win over Zhang Weili on Saturday night. “I think probably fans would like to see Amanda trilogy, because it’s unfinished business. But at the same time, it’s unclear: Is she returning, or not returning? Is she fighting or not fighting? It’s unknown in what shape she’s going to return: Half Amanda? Maybe full Amanda? Who knows. But Kayla is another possibility, and it’s going to be a super challenge.”