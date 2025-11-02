Jeremiah Wells Beats Themba Gorimbo By Decision At UFC Fight Night 263

Jeremiah Wells and Themba Gorimbo engaged in a competitive three round fight tonight at UFC Fight Night 263, which Wells won by unanimous decision.

Round One

Wells surges forward with punches, but Gorimbo backs away from that.



Gorimba shoots in for a takedown and lands it. Wells able to scramble back to his feet, but Gorimbo stays clinched up. Throw from Gorimbo and he ends up in full mount.



Wells gives up his back as he turtles up. Wells able to stand and then works Gorimbo over to the cage. However, when he goes for a takedown, Gorimbo does well to prevent it and end up on top.



Right hands from Gorimbo now. Wells gives up his back again as he shuffles over to the cage and stands, but Gorimbo brings him down again.



Wells able to get his back against the cage. Gorimbo pulls him away, but Wells adjusts and is able to stand and turn Gorimbo into the cage.



Wells looking for a double-leg and is able to land it with 10 seconds to go. He’s working into full-mount as the round ends.



Round Two



Body kick from Gorimbo and Wells does too. Wells following up with punches. Another body kick from Gorimbo.



Low kick for Wells. Push kick from Gorimbo. Body punch for Wells. Right hand getting through nicely for Gorimbo. He misses on a head kick attempt.



Gorimbo trying to work for a takedown, but Wells stuffs it and then tries for a guillotine choke. Gorimbo adjusts though and is able to escape it while maintaining top control.



Wells scrambles to his feet and immediately seizes on a guillotine choke attempt. Gorimbo breaks free.



Punches from Gorimbo and then Wells returns fire. both fighters swinging but it’s a little wild. Wells drives in for a takedown now and lands it.



Elbow strike for Wells from Gorimbo’s full guard. now a couple of punches. He improves to half-guard. Now he works for full mount while trying to sink in a potential arm-triangle choke attempt.



Gorimbo scrambling and is able to get on top late in the round.



Round Three

Low kicks exchanged. Wells tries for a takedown, but Gorimbo shrugs it off. Body kick from Gorimbo. Heavy three-piece combo from Wells.



Gorimbo in on a takedown attempt and lands it, but Wells counters with a guillotine choke. Gorimbo staying patient on top with four minutes of the round remaining.



Wells gives up on the choke and now Gorimbo is able to work in half-guard. Wells able to work back to the cage and then stand.



Back to striking range. Body kick for Gorimbo. Wells drives in for a double-leg and works hard to finally land it.



Wells passes straight into full mount with half the round remaining. Arm-triangle set-up from Wells here, but the cage is on that side. Wells trying to muscle it anyway, but he doesn’t have the angle for it and Gorimbo gets free of that.



Gorimbo scrambles to his knees. Wells drags him back down. Gorimbo straight back to his knees and then dragged again. Rinse and repeat here. A few elbows off the back from Gorimbo.



Now elbows coming down from Wells from side control. They start to come rapid-fire for a few seconds and ends the round continuing to work.



Decision

Both fighters had their moments here in a hard-working battle, but it’s Jeremiah Wells who emerges with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).