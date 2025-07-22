Alexander Volkanovski Thinks Max Holloway Deserves Rematch With Ilia Topuria Next

Alexander Volkanovski believes that Max Holloway’s successful defense of his symbolic ‘BMF’ title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on Saturday night should earn him a shot at the lightweight title next.



That would put Holloway on a collision course with current 155lb champion Ilia Topuria, who KO’d him while still the featherweight kingpin last year, but Volkanovski believes ‘Blessed’s’ big wins over Gaethje and Poirier at lightweight warrant a rematch.



“I know [Max] just fought [Topuria], but now it’s at lightweight, where they both sort of want to be,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “You gotta think of who Max beat at lightweight… Max beat Justin Gaethje when he was a No. 1 contender, and Poirier, who just fought for the title. So, he’s literally beat the two top guys, main guys that you need to beat to get a title shot… You’d say he would be next… Max’s next fight could be for the title, I think that would be fair.”

Meanwhile, when asked on Saturday night what was next for Holloway, Dana White appeared to be open to all options for the fan-favorite.



“I think he’s in a great position right now,” White said at the UFC 318 post-fight presser. “He just defended that BMF title, he’s ranked No. 4 there. Anything is possible for Max right now.”

Other potential options for Topuria right now include his preferred option, a showdown with his rival Paddy Pimblett, while No.2 contender Arman Tsarukyan still believes his body of work makes him the obvious choice.