Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza Set For UFC Fight Night 251

By Ross Cole

A women’s strawweight fight between Angela Hill and Ketlen Souza has been added to the UFC Fight Night 251 card at the APEX facility in Las Vegas on February 15th.

The fight announcement comes just a week prior to Hill’s 40th birthday and will find her looking to bounce back after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tabatha Ricci in the summer of last year.

Before that Hill had been in good form, picking up wins in four of her previous five fights, beating the likes of Lupita Godinez, Denis Gomes and Luana Pinheiro along the way.

Now she’ll be going up against the 29-year-old Souza, who lost in her UFC debut back in June of 2023, but has since won back-to-back bouts against Mamic Mann and Yazmin Jaureghi, the latter of which came via a first round submission finish at UFC 306 last year.

Hill vs. Souza joins a UFC Fight Night 251 card that will be headlined by a middleweight fight between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues, while other notable fights on the line-up include Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal, Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski and the Bonfim brothers Ismael and Gabriel fighting Nazim Sadykhov and Rinat Fakhretdinov respectively.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

