Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Dolidze Headlines UFC Fight Night 258

By Ross Cole

A middleweight fight between Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze will headline UFC Fight Night 258 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 9th.

The 31-year-old Hernandez lost two of his first three fights in the UFC after joining from the Contender Series back in 2019, but since then he’s gradually built up a head of steam and is now on a seven-fight winning streak in the 185lb division.

Five of those victories came inside the distance, including TKO finishes against Michel Pereira and Edmen Shahbazyan, submission finishes over Rodolfo Vieira and Roman Kopylov, while last time out he defeated Brendan Allen by unanimous decision to rise up to No.9 on the 185lb rankings.

Now ‘Fluffy’ will go up against the 8th ranked Dolidze, who has compiled a 9-3 record during his five-year run in the UFC so far.

That includes the 36-year-old’s current three-fight winning streak over the past 12 months, which has seen him claim unanimous decision victories over Marvin Vettori and Anthony Smith, as well as a TKO finish against Kevin Holland.

Hernandez vs. Dolidze fronts a UFC Fight NIght 258 card that will also feature the likes of Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan and Angela Hill vs. Iasmin Lucindo.

