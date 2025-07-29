Ben Askren Extended Interview And New Update Back In Hospital

By Ross Cole

Ben Askren’s rollercoaster ride over the past few months since a life-threatening battle with pneumonia and undergoing a double lung transplant shows no slowing down as he’s just been readmitted to hospital just days after returning home. Things had been looking more positive for the recently turned 41-year-old Askren in recent days, back sleeping in ...

Things had been looking more positive for the recently turned 41-year-old Askren in recent days, back sleeping in his own bed and even finding time to give an extended interview to FloWrestling talking about the whole experience, which you can watch below.

Unfortunately, Askren’s latest update now finds him back in hospital after his first check-up since being released six days ago raised some concerns.

As always though, the former Bellator and ONE FC champion is putting a brave face on things.

“As you guys can probably tell, I’m not home anymore, unfortunately. I had my first check up this morning. They didn’t like the way the last chest tube looked, thought it was infected, put me on some antibiotics and then had a few x-rays and hopefully we get this solved fast,” Askren said on Instagram.

“But right, Stockdale Paradox. It wasn’t always going to be smooth. It wasn’t always going to be easy. It wasn’t always going to be all the way up. Hopefully this is just a small hiccup and I’m back home getting stronger again.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

