Benoit Saint Denis vs. Joel Alvarez Booked For UFC 315

By Ross Cole

Benoit Saint Denis will return to action against Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th.

The 29-year-old BSD made a name for himself when he went on a five-fight winning streak a few years ago, with his action-orientated style leading to him stopping each of his opponents in less than two rounds.

That propelled Saint Denis into higher-profile match-ups at 155lbs, but that didn’t work out well for him as he was KO’d by Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 in March of last year and then in September was TKO’d by Renato Moicano.

That leaves BSD precariously placed at No.13 on the lightweight ladder heading into his next fight against the 32-year-old Joel Alvarez, who isn’t yet ranked, but has gone 8-2 in the UFC so far, including his current three-fight winning streak.

That recent run began with a submission win over Marc Diakese, followed by a TKO finish of Elves Brener, while most recently he KO’d Drakkar Klose.

That makes this a battle of the finishers, as Saint Denis has stopped all 13 of his career wins inside the distance, while Alvarez has done likewise from 22 career victories.

BSD vs. Alvarez joins a UFC 315 card that will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between current champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Manon Fiorot.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Joel Alvarez Booked For UFC 315

Benoit Saint Denis will return to action against Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th. The 29-year-old BSD made a ...

