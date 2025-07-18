UFC 318 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 318 weigh-ins have now taken place in Louisiana ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
Paulo Costa (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)
Patricio Freire (145) vs. Dan Ige (145)
Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
Prelims
Vinicius Oliveira (136) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)
Brendan Allen (185) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)
Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)
Nicolle Caliari (126) vs. Carli Judice (125)
Islam Dulatov (171) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)
Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
Lukasz Brzeski (242) vs. Ryan Spann (252)
Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)