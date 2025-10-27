Watch Tom Aspinall’s Hospital Visit Video After Suffering Double Eye-Poke

By Ross Cole

Tom Aspinall has posted up a behind-the-scenes video that shows what happened before, during and after his heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Saturday.

The video initially shows Aspinall’s pre-fight preparations, including interactions with his father and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who gave the star some pre-fight tips.

Then comes the fight itself as Aspinall suffers a simultaneous poke in both eyebrows from Gane’s outstretched hand in the opening round, leaving him unable to continue and the bout being delcared a no-contest.

Then the video moves on to show the aftermath as Aspinall gets transported to the hospital and checked out, where he complains of not being able to see out of one eye, and having blurred vision in the other.

Despite still suffering from blurred vision, pain and light sensitivity, Aspinall doesn’t appear to have suffered any immediately obvious permanent damage after a doctor’s assessment, though he’s advised that he’ll need to be checked again either in Abu Dhabi or upon his return home to the UK in order to see how well his vision improves over the coming days.

Check out the full video below.

