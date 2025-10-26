UFC 321 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi the recipients of the $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



‘Fight Of The Night’ honors went to a preliminary card clash between L’udovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki, which turned out to be a particularly bloody three round battle.



In the first two rounds Klein stamped his authority on the striking exchanges, hurting Rebecki several times thanks to his speed and cleaner technique. However, the momentum shifted in the final five minutes as Rebecki managed to land a takedown and then began to bludgeon Klein with big elbows, opening up a nasty cut in the process. Adding to Klein’s woes, he’d reveal afterwards that he broke his ankle in the round, leaving him unable to work his way back to his feet. However, he endured the beating he received to reach the final bell and still emerged with a majority decision victory (29-28 x2, 28-28).



The two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses were also handed to preliminary fighters, including one for Valter Walker, who managed to stop Louie Sutherland in just 84 seconds with his signature move, the heel hook submission. Believe it or not he’s now successfully finished with this submission in each of his last four fights, setting a new UFC record!



Also earning a performance bonus was Quillan Salkilld, who took his fight with Nasrat Haqparast on short notice and made the opportunity count with a brutal head kick KO finish at the mid-way point of the opening round.