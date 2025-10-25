Umar Nurmagomedov Beats Mario Bautista By Unanimous Decision At UFC 321



Umar Nurmagomedov showed off his high-level ground game against Mario Bautista tonight at UFC 321 to win by unanimous decision.

Round One

Body kick from Bautista. Nurmagomedov counters with a takedown and brings him down, but Buatista does work back upright quickly. However, Nurmagomedov is still clinched up and slams him back down again.



There’s a scramble now and Bautista ends up with a nasty toe-hold. Nurmagomedov clearly in danger, but stays calm and technical to navigate past that submission attempt.



Nurmagomedov settling on top now. Bautista tries to scramble up, but Nurmagomedov shows good control to keep him on his back.



Bautista locks up his full guard for now. Nurmagomedov gradually passes guard though to get to side control. Bautista gives up his back as he looks to stand, but Nurmagomedov stays on his back and now has the body triangle in as he pulls his opponent back down.



Punch from Nurmagomedov. Now he’s trying to find an opening for the rear-naked choke. Bautista staying safe defensively for now though until the end of the round.



Round Two

Body kick for Bautiista. Knee from Buatista buckles Nurmagomedov’s legs buckle, but he regains his senses and is still upright.



Nurmagomedov quickly back in the fight and is able to land an important takedown. He’s in half-guard now and then takes the back. Nurmagomedov locks in the body triangle again.



Buatista trying to find an escape and at the second attempt is able to scramble back to his feet. Nurmagomedov still clinched though and looking for another takedown, but Buatista hits a switch. He can’t settle on top though and so they go back to striking range.



It’s not long before Nurmagomedov nicely times another takedown to return to half-guard. He quickly passed to side control. Still 90 seconds of the round remaining.



Good control from Nurmagomedov and Bautista certainly isn’t making it easy for him to do that. More scrambling from Buatista now in fact, and he manages to work his way upright.



Solid body kick for Nurmagomedov. Jab for Bautista. Nurmagomedov lands his own punch. Now a good body kick for Buatista.



Round Three

Buatista immediately on the offensive. Nurmagomedov with a head kick attempt. A couple of punches from him and then an exchange in close quarters.



Nice straight left from Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov with a takedown, but Bautista immediately standing. Nurmagomedov stays on him and drags him back to his knees. Bautista stands again against the cage. Nurmagomedov with a knee as he tries to work his latest takedown. he gets it but Bautista pops up again.



Nurmagomedov opts to back away to striking range. However as soon as Bautista comes forward he brings him down again. Back up he stands and Nurmagomedov remains clinched. He drags him to the mat and is now in side control again.



Knees to the body from Nurmagomedov. Bautista gives up his back again and Nurmagomedov takes it. Scramble again and Bautista won’t stop trying to break free, but Nurmagomedov just won’t give him a moment’s peace.



Short elbow from Bautista as he tries to fend off the body lock. Finally Buatista gets some space and immediately tries to let his hands go and even a head kick attempt, but he can’t find the connection he needs.



Decision

Nurmagomedov put on a wrestling and grappling clinic tonight against a game and tricky opponent in Bautista, resulting in a convincing unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).